After Gaining Weight For Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Viola Davis Shows Off Incredible Workout Progress

Viola Davis is one of the greatest actresses of our time, and part of the reason for this is her sheer commitment to her roles. From her brief but scene-stealing performance in Doubt to her raw but controlled work in Widows, Davis truly gives any role her all. This can definitely be said of her recent work in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, in which she plays the tenacious and sharp-tongued titular character. Part of Davis’ preparation for the film involved gaining weight for the role and, since she completed her work, she’s been aiming to get back in shape. Well, the actress shared an update on her progress, and she’s looking good!