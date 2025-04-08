Jennifer Lopez Is Grateful For Her 'Body' At 55, But It's Not The Only Thing She Has Gratitude For

Jennifer Lopez is in a season of change right now, as she’s entering what could arguably be described as a new chapter in her life. For the past several months, there have been various reports on the actor and singer in regard to her divorce from Ben Affleck. She’s yet to candidly discuss the split as of this writing but, in the meantime, she’s been moving forward with her life and career. Lopez has also been dropping posts on social media and, in one of her latest updates, she opened up about being grateful for her “body” and more.

Let’s be honest the 55-year-old entertainer and mother of two has a lot to be thankful for, including a thriving career. However, her professional endeavors – including her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman – didn’t come up in her Instagram post. Instead, JLo checked off her physique, “the people who keep [her] heart full” and “the little moments that become the best memories.” Along with that caption, she posted a selfie, in which she’s sporting a sleek, black ensemble. Check it out:

In our daily lives, it’s easy to forget to take a moment and reflect on what you’re fortunate to have in your life. Some people surely don’t have as much as others do, but it certainly never hurts to express thankfulness for friends, family, food, a roof over your head or something else. As someone who tries to remain cognizant of the positive aspects in his life, I appreciate the “Love Don't Cost a Thing” singer’s sentiments.

Few would likely deny that the A-lister does have an impressive figure. Even now, she can still rock a bikini with the best of them. And, of course, she also continues to stun on the red carpet, and that was evident just days ago. While taking in a performance of former co-star George Clooney’s production of Good Night and Good Luck, she sported a gorgeous plunging, black dress. Needless to say, many people would be fortunate to be as fit as her when they’re in their 50s.

Periods of transition in one’s life can also encourage them to take stock of what they have. Following months of rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship, she formally filed for divorce in August 2024. After the split was finalized this past January, sources indicated that Lopez was “in a good place.” Rumors also swirled around her housing plans and, ultimately, Lopez moved to a Hidden Hills-based house, which reportedly cost her $21 million.

As for JLo’s professional life, she’s received acclaim for Kiss of the Spider Woman, in which she plays the role of Ingrid Luna. The film was screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and the actress received a standing ovation. As of this writing, a release date for the movie has yet to be announced, but it’s possible that it could hit theaters at some point during the 2025 movie schedule.

So, all in all, Jennifer Lopez has quite a bit going on, but she seems to have everything in perspective. Maybe we could all stand to take a cue from her when it comes to being thankful for the best parts of our lives.