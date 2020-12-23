One Upcoming Stephen King Movie Adaptation Isn’t Happening Anymore, And I’m So Bummed Now

Josh Boone: I had amazing talent interested in doing it, but I found it to be far too expensive than I was able to generate and do justice to King's book without really, really having to change everything, which I didn't want to do.

Mike Flanagan: I stepped on the exact same landmine, and ended up in the exact same place... We should get together some day and share boards, and drafts, and scars. I kind of hit the same wall with it where it was just so expensive. Man, did I love it, though.