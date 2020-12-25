Happiest Season Director Clea Duvall Explains Why She Went With That Ending For The Kristen Stewart Movie

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Happiest Season. If you have not yet seen the film, please read on at your own risk!

Clea DuVall's Happiest Season has been hailed as one of the best holiday films to be released in 2020, but the conclusion of the film has spurred a bit of controversy among fans. While some love the fact that Kristen Stewart's Abby winds up forgiving Mackenzie Davis' Harper and they get a "happily ever after" ending, there are also many who would have preferred to see Abby wind up with Aubrey Plaza's Riley instead. It has inspired a fair amount of back-and-forth on social media, but in circumstances like this it's always great to hear the filmmakers' perspective, and DuVall has explained why it is that she chose the finale that she did.