7 Wonder Woman Questions We Have After Wonder Woman 1984

Warning: SPOILERS for Wonder Woman 1984 are ahead!

Wonder Woman 1984 took a little longer to arrive than expected, but as of Friday, it’s now available to watch both in theaters and on HBO Max. The sequel follows Diana Prince over six decades after the events of the first Wonder Woman movie, when her life is turned upside down by the sudden return of Steve Trevor, and the subsequent problems initiated by Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minerva. Needless to say that Diana emerges victorious by the end of Wonder Woman 1984, and seems to be in a better headspace compared to when the movie began.