Johnny Depp Looks Ahead Past ‘Hard’ 2020 That Included Amber Heard Court Case And Fantastic Beasts Turmoil

2020 was always going to be the year that Johnny Depp spent a lot of time in court. Unfortunately, it was also supposed to be the only year he spent all his time in court, and due to the global pandemic, that didn't exactly work out. Depp had a libel suit against The Sun in the U.K. and a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the U.S. both set for 2020. One of those two cases has been heard and has reached a decision, but the second one is still on the docket.