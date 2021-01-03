Ranking Every Movie George Clooney Directed, Including The Midnight Sky

It's safe to assume that you're familiar with George Clooney, the actor. The A-lister is one of the most famous people on the planet, a celebrity the likes of which we rarely ever see anymore. But Clooney has gained a good bit of clout as a filmmaker over the past two decades, too, with his seventh feature, The Midnight Sky, now on Netflix. While Clooney's latest movie hasn't received the warmest response, this sci-fi/drama streaming release sees the actor returning to the director's chair and in front of the screen, as he hasn't starred in a movie since 2016's Money Monster.

Certainly, the actor/director has kept himself busy of late, notably with Suburbicon, Hulu's Catch-22, and his very lucrative tequila brand. Nevertheless, despite how some feel about The Midnight Sky, it's always nice to see George Clooney again — even if it's only on the small screen. With the recent release of this new film, let's take this moment to reflect on the seven movies Clooney has directed over nearly twenty years and rank all of them from worst to best.