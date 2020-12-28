Sorry, Proposal Fans: That Sandra Bullock And Ryan Reynolds Reunion Isn't Happening

The Lost City Of D will mark the first time that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have worked together, but an interesting thing that connects the two of them is that they have both stepped away from the acting world a bit in the last few years. While Bullock has completed work on an untitled upcoming film from director Nora Fingscheidt, we haven't actually seen a movie from her since 2018 when she was in both Bird Box and Oceans 8. Tatum likewise has stuff in the works (including his first effort as a director), but he hasn't actually been seen in a live-action film since 2017's The Kingsman: The Golden Circle (though he has lent his voice to animated features including The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Smallfoot).