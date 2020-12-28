Sorry, Proposal Fans: That Sandra Bullock And Ryan Reynolds Reunion Isn't Happening

Leave a Comment
Eleven years ago, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds showed the world that they made a fitting on-screen pair, starring together in The Proposal and creating a romantic comedy that made over $300 million worldwide. Because they haven't worked together since then, fans got super excited this past fall when news broke that they would potentially be reteaming on a new adventure film – but a couple months later we're now here to sadly report that the reunion won't be happening.
At the time of our previous report, no firm deal was in place to make the Sandra Bullock-Ryan Reynolds reteam happen, but now we have an update that confirms that the former will be getting a different co-star in the developing feature The Lost City Of D. Per Variety, the production is now finalizing a deal that will see Channing Tatum take the role that Reynolds was previously suggested for.
Set to be directed by the team of Adam and Aaron Nee, and giving off very strong Romancing The Stone vibes, The Lost City Of D will star Sandra Bullock as an introverted romance novelist who starts the film suffering through the nightmarish experience of going on press tour for her latest release. Not making things any better is that she is joined on the trip by the model (Channing Tatum) who poses for the covers of her books, but then things go from bad to even worse when a kidnapping attempt results in them both being on the run in the jungle. Dana Fox, whose credits include the Rebel Wilson comedy Isn't It Romantic and Disney's upcoming Cruella, is penning the most recent draft of the screenplay, based on an original story idea by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.
The Lost City Of D will mark the first time that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have worked together, but an interesting thing that connects the two of them is that they have both stepped away from the acting world a bit in the last few years. While Bullock has completed work on an untitled upcoming film from director Nora Fingscheidt, we haven't actually seen a movie from her since 2018 when she was in both Bird Box and Oceans 8. Tatum likewise has stuff in the works (including his first effort as a director), but he hasn't actually been seen in a live-action film since 2017's The Kingsman: The Golden Circle (though he has lent his voice to animated features including The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Smallfoot).
At this time we don't know when The Lost City Of D will be entering production, but it certainly sounds like it could be a fun film, and we'll keep you updated with the biggest updates that become available. And while it won't deliver fans the Sandra Bullock-Ryan Reynolds reunion that many have been patiently waiting for, people can always hope that they will find another project to collaborate on in the future, and enjoy their chemistry together ad infinitum by renting/buying The Proposal.