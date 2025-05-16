Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Added To Her Growing List Of Handsome Male Co-Stars, And I May Be More Excited About This One Than Glen Powell

Daisy Edgar-Jones has worked with the internet’s most sought-after boyfriends. From Paul Mescal to Glen Powell, to Andrew Garfield and more, her list of co-stars is very impressive. Now, she’s adding another handsome actor to that list, and this might be her most exciting collaboration yet.

Not long after the release of her project on the 2025 movie schedule , On Swift Horses, which starred the swoon-worthy actors Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter alongside Edgar-Jones, her next project and set of co-stars were revealed. The film is called Here Comes the Flood, and the Normal People actress is set to star in it alongside Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington, per THR .

Honestly, Edgar-Jones collaborating with one of the internet’s finest boyfriends (and an OG BF if you ask me, thanks to Twilight) is so exciting. I might even be more excited for this collaboration than I was to watch Twisters (you can stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription ), which is saying a lot, because I am a very proud member of the Glen Powell fan club.

(Image credit: Warner Bros and Sony)

However, some important information to know about me is that I love a heist movie , which Here Comes the Flood is, and I have been obsessed with the unique choices Robert Pattinson has made with his career in recent years.

While plot details about this flick are being kept under wraps, the logline describes it as “an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.” It’s unclear who Edgar-Jones, Pattinson and Denzel Washington will be playing within this bunch. However, overall, they are a trio I never expected to work together, and I can’t wait to see how they tell this “non-linear” story by Simon Kinberg.

Read More About Daisy Edgar-Jones (Image credit: Photo by Enda Bowe/Hulu) Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Down For Normal People Season 2, But She Has One Condition That I Completely Agree With

The film is also set to be directed by Fernando Meirelles, who was nominated for Best Director at the Oscars in 2002 for his film City of God and helmed the Oscar-nominated Netflix film The Two Popes. So, with talent like Pattinson, Edgar-Jones and Washington as well as an acclaimed director, this film feels like it could be an extra special (and possibly award-worthy) feather in all their caps.

Bringing Washington, a legend, Edgar-Jones, an up-and-coming star, and Pattinson, one of the most fascinating actors working right now (in my opinion, thanks to a run of films that include The Batman, The Boy and the Heron and Mickey 17) together is genius, and I can’t wait to watch them.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not to mention, it also adds to the Normal People star’s ever-growing list of seriously impressive co-stars. Of course, Daisy Edgar-Jones’ breakout role came with Normal People and Paul Mescal (which you can watch with a Hulu subscription ). Then, she worked with Sebastian Stan on Fresh, Andrew Garfield on Under the Banner of Heaven, Harris Dickinson on Where the Crawdads Sing, Jacob Elordi on On Swift Horses, and, of course, Glen Powell on the fantastic Twister sequel .