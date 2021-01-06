America Chavez: Everything You Need To Know About The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Character

It was announced earlier in December 2020 that 14-year-old actress Xochitl Gomez, known for Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club series, was cast as the young heroine otherwise known as Miss America for her MCU debut. Once the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel hits theaters on its expected date of March 25, 2022, the character will have been around for just a little more than a decade. That being said, there is plenty that the average moviegoer may not know about America Chavez that the devoted comic book fan does and, as any devoted comic book fan should know, there is a lot to learn about her.

While there is plenty of time to brush up on your knowledge of newer Marvel Comics characters before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out, now is still as good as time as ever to prepare. Without further ado, the following is a list of five essential facts you should know about America Chavez, starting with the unusual world that she once called home.