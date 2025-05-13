We Asked Hayley Atwell What Was Up After Rumors Swirled She’ll Be Back For Avengers: Doomsday. What She Had To Say

Although Hayley Atwell’s original version of Peggy Carter died in Captain America: Civil War, the actress has continued on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing alternate versions of her most famous character. Captain Carter is the heaviest hitter among that lineup, with one variant being a key character in the Disney+ subscription-exclusive series What If… ?, and another variant briefly appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now there are rumors swirling that Atwell is going to appear in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, so CinemaBlend broached the subject in an interview with her.

Atwell is currently making the press rounds for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, and our own Jeff McCobb had the chance to speak with her about the 2025 movie release. Additionally he inquired about the Doomsday rumors concerning her, and here’s what she had to say about the upcoming Marvel movie:

I would be delighted to be ever called back in to reprise a role. I loved it, it was such an important part of my life. I’m sure there’s so much more that can be done with that character as I’ve grown and developed as an actor as well. Yeah, I mean… if they want to give me a chair, I will happily sit in it. But I have nothing else to offer. That’s news to me.

Jeff broached the subject when he mentioned how Hayley Atwell was not among the names printed on chairs during the big Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement in March. If we’re to take Atwell at her word, then the rumors about her appearance are greatly exaggerated, though she would still be game to play any version of Peggy Carter again. However, Marvel also takes great steps to ensure spoilers aren’t leaked, and she wouldn’t be the first actor to straight up lie about their involvement in an MCU project.

I’m not going to assume it’s the latter just yet, but I’m also not completely ruling out there’s a chance we could see Hayley Atwell appear in Avengers: Doomsday, even it it’s just a cameo. For now, watch how she responded to Jeff McCobb for yourself:

Here’s the thing: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are the culmination of The Multiverse Saga. As such, it’s expected that we’ll see variants of established MCU characters, although it still hasn’t been officially clarified if that’s what’s happening with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Regardless, with Atwell having been part of this franchise since Captain America: The First Avenger, I feel like it would be a waster opportunity to spotlight her in one of those movies, if not more, as yet another Peggy Cater from elsewhere in the multiverse.

We’ll find out one way or another what’s happening or not happening with Hayley Atwell in Avengers: Doomsday when it’s released on May 1, 2026. Whenever we see some version of Peggy Carter again, I hope the actress is more approving of how she’s utilized compared to what happened with her in Doctor Strange 2.