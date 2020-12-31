Why Steven Soderbergh Turned Down Directing A James Bond Movie

Given how experimental Soderbergh’s work tends to be, I could see where MGM and he might have clashed over Bond’s portrayal. He might have wanted to take Bond in directions Eon may have seen as going against the Bond brand. Soderbergh’s timeline did line up with the Daniel Craig era – Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall. The same thing happened with fellow Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle after being chosen to direct Daniel Craig’s final Bond film. His clash with the production company eventually led to him leaving the project and Fukunaga stepping in.