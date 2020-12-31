Margot Robbie Calls Her Barbie Movie ‘Something Totally Different’ And Now I’m Intrigued

Margot Robbie has seriously been on a roll with her pick of roles in the last few years. Audiences love her Harley Quinn of course and her turn as Olympic ice-skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya was unforgettable. As the new year arrives, there’s still a ton to look forward to from the actress. Following her refreshing projects (most of which she also produces as well) one I’m curious about is what her take on Barbie will be. Yes, she’s still on board to play the plastic icon in the near future.