Dang, Chadwick Boseman Actually Learned To Play An Instrument For Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer, a condition that he had kept under wraps. Cast members say that they had no idea the actor was sick and his death came as a shock to them, as well as pretty much all of Hollywood and fans alike. The actor was only 43 when he died, and by all accounts was working hard as ever. The idea that someone could be so sick and for it to go unnoticed really speaks to what a light Boseman was to the people around him and the people he worked alongside.