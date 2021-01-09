Rogue Squadron: All The Possible Time Periods Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Movie Could Be Set

Between A New Hope And Return Of The Jedi

Another possibility that takes the past of Star Wars and uses is it as the future is that of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron becoming a new project that chronicles the squadron’s development throughout the original trilogy era. This particular option feels rather unlikely, as anyone who focused on this span of time would obviously want to chronicle the progression of Wedge Antilles’s career throughout those years. That counts out the “future era” claim, as well as the “new generation,” as we might just see a lot of other familiar faces popping up. Although, this time period could introduce us to some other pilots that we’ve never met yet, with Wedge as a central character that helps explore this new and adventurous Patty Jenkins story.