Straight Outta Compton Producer And Music Legend Dr. Dre Releases Message For Fans After News He Had A Brain Aneurysm Breaks

Yesterday fans of Dr. Dre were rocked by the news that musician, producer, and actor Dr. Dre had been rushed to the hospital following a brain aneurism. Details have been scarce regarding exactly what happened but Dre was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Monday and news broke yesterday evening that Dre was in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It's now confirmed that exactly where Dre is, as he posted a note to fans on social media saying so, and also thanking everybody for their support.
In a brief post to Instagram, Dr. Dre seems to be reassuring people that he is, under the circumstances, "doing great." While the situation is no less serious, the tone of Dre's post is incredibly positive and he says he expects to be out of the hospital soon. Check it out below.
While we still don't have a lot of details about exactly what happened to Dr. Dre, the post is certainly portraying things as not nearly as serious as they certainly could have been. When one hears the words "brain aneurism" it's certainly not a good thing. Such things can lead to death but it certainly doesn't appear that this is a worst case scenario sort of situation. If Dr. Dre himself actually wrote the post, as it appears, then he's clearly doing well. Even if he did not, there no real point in making the situation look brighter than it is, so we can take the post at face value.
Dr. Dre came to prominence as a member of the 1980s rap group N.W.A. a rise that was chronicled in the popular film Straight Outta Compton. The film was something of a surprise hit that became one of the highest grossing films of 2015. Corey Hawkins played Dre in the film, which told the story of the rise of the group, and rap music in general, in Southern California in the 1980s. The movie included both the good and the bad, causing Dre to reflect and even apologize for mistakes he made as a young man.
Dre has continued to make music but he's been an even bigger force behind the scenes as a producer of his six Grammy wins, half of them are for his work as a producer . He's also appeared in films now and then, including Antwon Fuqua's Oscar winning Training Day.
Hopefully the words here come true and Dr. Dre will continue his recovery from home before too long. Even if he's doing relatively well and is getting great medical care, that doesn't mean he won't have a significant recovery in front of him. We'll likely know more about his status in the coming days.