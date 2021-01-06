Straight Outta Compton Producer And Music Legend Dr. Dre Releases Message For Fans After News He Had A Brain Aneurysm Breaks

While we still don't have a lot of details about exactly what happened to Dr. Dre, the post is certainly portraying things as not nearly as serious as they certainly could have been. When one hears the words "brain aneurism" it's certainly not a good thing. Such things can lead to death but it certainly doesn't appear that this is a worst case scenario sort of situation. If Dr. Dre himself actually wrote the post, as it appears, then he's clearly doing well. Even if he did not, there no real point in making the situation look brighter than it is, so we can take the post at face value.