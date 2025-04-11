Euphoria’s Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis And Why He Feels ‘Fortunate’ In Heartfelt Message

The past few months have been exciting for fans of the HBO drama Euphoria, as the third season is finally in production more than three years after Season 2 ended. However, some tough news came to light on April 10, as Eric Dane, the actor who portrays Cal Jacobs, announced he’s been diagnosed with ALS.

Eric Dane — also known for his role as Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy — released a statement Thursday regarding his health, in which he shared via People:

I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.

The actor, who is 52 years old, apparently still plans to return for Euphoria Season 3, even after the diagnosis. He didn’t provide any other details and has asked for privacy for his family and himself. Eric Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and they share two children — 15-year-old Billie Beatrice and 13-year-old George Geraldine.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart, known for her roles in Jawbreaker and Urban Legend, were married in 2004. In 2018 the actress filed a petition to end their marriage, but the divorce was never finalized. Just last month Gayheart withdrew the divorce paperwork, telling E! News on April 9:

We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.

She did not confirm either her or Eric Dane’s relationship status or clarify whether they had rekindled their romance, but one has to wonder if her husband’s diagnosis played a part in the decision to officially withdraw the petition.

In addition to playing Cal on Euphoria — appearing in 13 episodes over the first two seasons — Eric Dane is well-known for playing Mark Sloan, aka “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy. He joined the ABC medical drama in 2006 and left quite an impression. In fact, the hospital that serves as the setting — Grey Sloan Memorial — is named after his character, who died from injuries suffered in a plane crash in the Season 8 finale.

Being famous for those two roles in particular has caused quite the generation war amongst his fans, but I think viewers of both shows are likely equally heartbroken over this news.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. According to the Mayo Clinic, early symptoms can include twitching or weakness in a limb, often followed by slurred speech. The disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, causing patients to eventually lose their ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe on their own.

There is no cure for ALS, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association reports that while some patients live for decades following a diagnosis, life expectancy is typically three to five years after being diagnosed.

Our hearts go out to Eric Dane and his family at this time.