Euphoria’s Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis And Why He Feels ‘Fortunate’ In Heartfelt Message
Our thoughts are with the actor and his family.
The past few months have been exciting for fans of the HBO drama Euphoria, as the third season is finally in production more than three years after Season 2 ended. However, some tough news came to light on April 10, as Eric Dane, the actor who portrays Cal Jacobs, announced he’s been diagnosed with ALS.
Eric Dane — also known for his role as Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy — released a statement Thursday regarding his health, in which he shared via People:
The actor, who is 52 years old, apparently still plans to return for Euphoria Season 3, even after the diagnosis. He didn’t provide any other details and has asked for privacy for his family and himself. Eric Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and they share two children — 15-year-old Billie Beatrice and 13-year-old George Geraldine.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart, known for her roles in Jawbreaker and Urban Legend, were married in 2004. In 2018 the actress filed a petition to end their marriage, but the divorce was never finalized. Just last month Gayheart withdrew the divorce paperwork, telling E! News on April 9:
She did not confirm either her or Eric Dane’s relationship status or clarify whether they had rekindled their romance, but one has to wonder if her husband’s diagnosis played a part in the decision to officially withdraw the petition.
In addition to playing Cal on Euphoria — appearing in 13 episodes over the first two seasons — Eric Dane is well-known for playing Mark Sloan, aka “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy. He joined the ABC medical drama in 2006 and left quite an impression. In fact, the hospital that serves as the setting — Grey Sloan Memorial — is named after his character, who died from injuries suffered in a plane crash in the Season 8 finale.
Being famous for those two roles in particular has caused quite the generation war amongst his fans, but I think viewers of both shows are likely equally heartbroken over this news.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. According to the Mayo Clinic, early symptoms can include twitching or weakness in a limb, often followed by slurred speech. The disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, causing patients to eventually lose their ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe on their own.
There is no cure for ALS, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association reports that while some patients live for decades following a diagnosis, life expectancy is typically three to five years after being diagnosed.
Our hearts go out to Eric Dane and his family at this time.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Montana Jordan Wants Dolly Parton To Guest Star On Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, And I Think He Has An A+ Pitch For How It Could Happen
‘There’s A Limit’: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Is Over Talking About Her Teeth