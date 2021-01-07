Monty Python’s Spamalot Is Next Musical To Get The Movie Treatment, And There's More Good News

Musicals, when done right, can be breathtaking cinematic journeys that bring what worked on the stage to living, breathing life. This potential success is even more admirable if the source material started out as a film in the first place, much as Monty Python’s Spamalot started its life as the 1975 comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Now, after years of development and a shift in studios, the Tony-award winning hit is finally about to get the movie treatment. Though there’s more good news, as the project is fully developed, and talent intimately involved with the original production are involved in the process!