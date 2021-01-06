The Big Reason Dave Bautista Turned Down Starring In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

So who would Dave Bautista have played in The Suicide Squad? The actor didn’t say, but last summer, he revealed on social media that after being fan-casted as Batman villain Bane, he tried his best to score the role, but it didn’t work out. Naturally The Batman would be a logical place for a new take on Bane to appear, but the character also been part of The Suicide Squad in the comics. Perhaps there’s a version of The Suicide Squad where Bane served as Task Force X’s main muscle instead of King Shark.