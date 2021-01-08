Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequel Seemingly Hints At Expanded Role For A Key Comics Character

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, as countless superhero stories have made their way to the big screen over the past few years. But a few projects managed to stand out for their originality, chief among them being Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Chris Miller and Phil Lord's animated blockbuster was universally acclaimed upon its release, even winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. And now one version of the web crawler is being teased for the upcoming sequel.