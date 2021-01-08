Comments

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequel Seemingly Hints At Expanded Role For A Key Comics Character

The main characters of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, as countless superhero stories have made their way to the big screen over the past few years. But a few projects managed to stand out for their originality, chief among them being Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Chris Miller and Phil Lord's animated blockbuster was universally acclaimed upon its release, even winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. And now one version of the web crawler is being teased for the upcoming sequel.

Given how massively successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was, it was no secret that Sony quickly green lit an animated sequel. The movie's mid-credits scene also teased new narrative possibilities, and made it clear that the journey across the multiverse was far from over. Spider-Verse 2 isn't expected to hit theaters until next year, but the franchise's official Twitter is helping to satiate the fandom by seemingly teasing big things for Spider-Man 2099. Check it out below.

Is it 2022 yet? Because while this year has only just begun and will see the release of various highly anticipated blockbusters, it'll still be hard to wait for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Especially given the inclusion of Oscar Isaac's futuristic Spidey.

The above tweet comes to us from the official account of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While originally used to promote the 2018 movie, it'll now be used to help buoy excitement as work is being done on the sequel. And posts this like these are surely doing the job, especially as the moviegoing public is so eager for any information on the n ext installment.

The image itself comes from the wild credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In it we met yet another web crawler, the futuristic Spider-Man 2099. Voiced by Star Wars favorite Oscar Isaac, his appearance was brief but planted narrative seeds while also providing one more meme-inspired joke. Fas are eager to see exactly how this new version of Spidey factors into the story, as well as the group dynamic with the multiverse's other heroes.

The wild success of Spier-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showed how much originality is valued within the superhero genre. And after winning an Oscar, it's also a powerful comeback story for writers/producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The duo of filmmakers were famously fired from Solo: A Star Wars Story, although that was clearly not the end of their careers.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is currently set to hit theaters October 7th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.

