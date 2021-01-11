Tamara Bass Talks Not Being ‘Sexy Enough’ And Other Criticisms Black Actresses Face

I believe that yes, while the diversity issue is extremely important, we also need to talk about the diversity issue within Black Hollywood. Because if the rest of Hollywood is taking their cues off of what we're deeming worthy within our own community, and if we keep perpetuating the same stereotypes or the same three actors over and over again, when is it ever going to change? You can't scream at mainstream industry to change and to include us if we don't do it within our own community. And I think that's the conversation that no one is having: why are we passing the same girl, or the same type of girl, over and over again? Why can't the chocolate woman who's maybe a little heavier be the love interest?