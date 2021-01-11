Why Borat 2’s Babysitter Was Important To The Movie, According To Sacha Baron Cohen

When we were writing the movie, we felt there had to be a fairy godmother character, and she was the fairy godmother. She didn’t realize she was playing that role. Again, nobody who’s real is given any sense of what they have to do or any lines. But she is there to transform and break down Tutar’s mental universe of this ingrained misogyny and sense of hierarchy in our version of Kazakhstan. And Jeanise was amazing, she’s so warm and kind-hearted. She’s the moral compass of the movie, and she truly cared about Tutar. She wanted to help her, and she was unaware that she was changing the course of the movie… I’m just so happy that the world has fallen in love with her.