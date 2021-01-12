Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Tearfully Accepts Award For Late Actor, Asking Him To 'Keep Shining Your Light’

Even though months have passed since his death, Chadwick Boseman continues to steal headlines and is still putting his mark on this world. As the Oscars get closer, his name is being frequently mentioned alongside other awards hopefuls. With the actor tribute award going to him at The Gotham Awards, that puts him in an even better position to posthumously grab an Oscar for his final performance. The nominees for the 2021 Oscars have yet to be announced but, if we had to guess, we would say Chadwick Boseman has a place among them.