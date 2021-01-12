Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Reveals The One Scene That Was Cut From The Film

Since Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max a few weeks ago on Christmas Day, the movie world basically hasn’t stopped talking about it. The reviews are pretty mixed and there are some strong opinions on the superhero sequel. Some people love the campy vibe director Patty Jenkins added to the film, saying it is reminiscent of older DC movies. The naysayers, however, have made note of the length of the film, saying it moves too slow and that the plot doesn't justify the runtime. With Wonder Woman 1984 clocking in at a whopping two and a half hours, one can understand where they're coming from. But how much was cut from the Gal Gadot-led film? Well according to director Patty Jenkins, only one scene.