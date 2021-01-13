Snyder Cut: Martian Manhunter Actor Reveals When He Thinks Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Hit HBO Max

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
There are comic book movies, and then there's Justice League. Filmmaker Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world-building while filming the 2017 blockbuster, although his departure from the set saw the studio interfere and greatly alter his original vision. A ton of concepts were left on the cutting room floor, including the possible reveal of Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter. And now Lennix has revealed when he believed that Snyder Cut to be hitting HBO Max.
After years of fan campaigning, the Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality sometime this year on HBO Max. Zack Snyder was given millions to complete his vision, which should arrive in four installments. Harry Lennix recently confirmed that his character General Swanwick was indeed Martian Manhunter in disguise, offering up his estimation of the Snyder Cut by saying:
I think we can put the rumor to bed. Yes, I am the Martian Manhunter. I am eternally grateful for Zack for seeing it through. It came about in a very circuitous way. The fans demanded that his vision be given a fair viewing. He actually tagged me in a post on Instagram with the canisters of the cut. So it’s complete, when exactly it comes out I don’t know. I’ve heard March, I don’t know when in March or even if it will be in March. But I’m over the moon.
Do you hear that sound? It's DC fans everywhere collectively crossing their fingers. Because while Harry Lennix admitted that he isn't completely up to date on what's happening with Zack Snyder's Justice League, he had most recently heard the estimation to be around March. That's just a few short months away, so and would be thrilling news if true.
Harry Lennix's comments to Collider make the Snyder Cut feel all the more real, and the alternate version of Justice League has been a long time coming. While there's yet to be an official release date, HBO Max and Warner Bros. previously maintained it would be released this year. A trailer was even provided, while Zack Snyder got to work editing and reshooting his massive DC blockbuster.
The Snyder Cut will find its home on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While we never saw Martian Manhunter on the big screen (yet), Harry Lennix already made two previous appearances in the DCEU. His character General Swanwick appeared in the franchise's very first installment Man of Steel, before reprising his role in Batman v Superman. And now that the Snyder Cut is happening, fans are eager to see if he returns, and is finally revealed as Martian Manhunter in disguise.
Zack Snyder was clearly doing a ton of world building with Justice League, setting up future solo movies for Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg in the process. Unfortunately many of these concepts were left on the cutting room floor, as the film was drastically changed by Joss Whedon and company. But all of those ideas will finally be seen, including some new ones like the inclusion of Jared Leto's Joker.
Martian Manhunter was an OG member of the Justice League in the comics, and has been heavily feature on the page, animated shows, and even on The CW's Supergirl. Fans have been patiently waiting for the ultra powerful hero to appear in the DCEU, so we'll have to see if Zack Snyder gives us a taste with the Snyder Cut. Luckily, we might not have to wait too long for it to come straight to homes.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.