The Batman Merch Showed Glimpse At Paul Dano’s Riddler In The Weirdest Way

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past year countless movies were pushed back as a result either closed theaters or delayed sets. But one blockbuster that's still been worked on in the midst of global health issues is Matt Reeves' The Batman. The virtual DC Fandome released the first limited footage, and fans are eager for any glimpse into this new version of Gotham City. And now we've got a new look at Paul Dano's Riddler thanks to... soda bottles?
The first teaser for The Batman broke the internet when it arrived, and showed off Matt Reeves' pulled back vision for Robert Pattinson's character and his various supporting characters. Paul Dano's Riddler was shown rocking a far more toned down costume, and heavily using duct tape on his various victims. Now a new look at the character's villain costume, thanks to some upcoming Mountain Dew designs. Check it out.
Well, hello Riddler. It looks like Paul Dano's look as the beloved DC villain will have a few iterations throughout The Batman's runtime. The image seen above shows what is likely the final transformation, as he becomes a bonafide supervillain. And it's a bold, exciting take on the character.
The above image comes to us from Twitter, and seemingly reveals the design for a Mountain Dew flavor that'll be released in conjunction with the theatrical release of The Batman. Obviously that date has been pushed back to 2022, and as a result so has the special soda flavors. But that hasn't stopped a promotional image of Riddler from finding its way onto the internet.
After The Batman hits theaters, Matt Reeves will also be working on a spinoff series for HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While this finished look hasn't been confirmed by Matt Reeves or anyone else involved with The Batman, this image of Riddler certainly looks like a natural progression from the limited footage we were shown in the teaser. It just looks more elevated, with brighter colors. We'll just have to wait and see if the look changes at all in post, and if this bit of merchandise indeed reveal ed the villain's final costume.
The hype for The Batman has been steadily growing since Matt Reeves got the project out of development hell and started assembling a cast and crew. There's some A-list talent attached to occupy Gotham City, including Paul Dano's Riddler. Joining him and Robert Pattinson are Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell as Catwoman and Penguin respectively. The killer ensemble is rounded out by Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
Not much is known about The Batman, but Matt Reeves set his solo flick early in the title character's career as a vigilante. It looks like the trio of villains will rise as a result of his efforts to keep Gotham City safe, chief among them being Riddler. Fans are also eager to see Colin Farrell's Penguin, as the actor is wearing extensive prothesis to transform into the character.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.