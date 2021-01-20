Hunter Hunter Ending Explained: The Surprising And Brutal Conclusion

Hunter Hunter is one of those films that once you see it, the ending will haunt you for a while. With the Hunter Hunter ending, director Shawn Linden has added a very worthy entry into the traumatizing and disturbing film endings hall of fame.

Hunter Hunter stars Camille Sullivan, Devon Sawa, Summer H. Howell, and Nick Stahl. and follows a fur trapper Joseph “Joe” Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renee (Summer H. Howell) as the danger of a wolf looms on their quiet wilderness life. Eventually, Anne and Renee find a wounded stranger, Lou (Nick Stahl), who they nurse back to health. The film is a cross between a survivalist movie and a horror flick. Even before the Hunter Hunter ending, Shawn Linden creates a strong narrative of a family trying to survive life in the wilderness while facing various dangerous obstacles. The Hunter Hunter ending horrifies but in a way that’s bound to delight horror movie fans.

Let's further explore that Hunter Hunter ending and its overall themes. Warning: Hunter Hunter ending spoilers ahead.