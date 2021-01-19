That Willy Wonka Prequel Has A Release Date And Some Big Actors In Mind For The Title Role

Back in 2018, it was reported that Warner Bros. was going to be revisiting the magical world of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory with an origin story titled Wonka. At the time, there were big name actors being considered for the iconic role of Willy Wonka. Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller were the then-prospects for Ronald Dahl's famous confectioner. None of those leading men ended up taking the role, but that’s how the cookie crumbles, as they say. Now Warner Bros. has confirmed a release date for Wonka, and there's also some serious talent reportedly being considered for the leading role.