A Hershey's Chocolate Movie Is Being Made, And I'm Loving How Apple Channeled Seth Rogen's The Studio Reacting To The News

News
By published

Fantastic stuff, truly.

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders around Seth Rogen at a desk in The Studio
(Image credit: Apple)

Warning: minor SPOILERS for The Studio are ahead!

If you’re like me and have been streaming The Studio with an Apple TV+ subscription over the last several weeks, you know that the first episode of Seth Rogen’s critically-acclaimed new series revolves around the title company putting together a movie about an advertising icon. Rogen’s Matt Remick agrees to greenlight a movie about the Kool-Aid Man in exchange for becoming the new head of Continental Studios, and that leads to… well, more on that later. The point being, the real life news about a Hershey’s Chocolate movie being made gives off similar vibes, and Apple hilariously channeled The Studio reacting to it.

First off, before anyone gets riled up, this movie, aptly titled Hershey, will chronicle the story of how the chocolate company was founded rather than deliver a Jungle Cruise-style adventure where characters travel down a chocolate river or anything along those lines. Nevertheless, the Apple TV X account decided to break out Kathryn Hahn’s Maya Mason to comment on the news.

As Continental Studios’ head of marketing, I have no doubt she could sell Hershey no problem. Hell, she came up with a pitch video for the Kool-Aid Man movie on The Studio without there even being a plot, and Bryan Cranston’s Griffin Mill ate it up. Also, a movie about the Hershey company being started is a lot more palatable than when Matt Remick tried to pivot the Kool-Aid movie into a Martin Scorsese-directed feature about the Jonestown deaths.

Related Stories

Side by side of Margot Robbie in Barbie and Seth Rogen in The Studio.

(Image credit: WB / Apple TV+)

I Was Shocked To Learn Barbie Changed Seth Rogen's The Studio In A Massive Way, But It Also Makes Complete Sense

Seth Rogen Shared How He’s Already Angered Studio Execs With His New Apple TV+ Series, But I’m Really Here For His Golden Globes Story That Inspired An Episode

Regarding what we can expect from Hershey, Variety reports that the movie will star Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario as Milton and Kitty Hershey, with Milton having founded The Hershey Company in 1894. Together, the couple founded the Hershey Industrial School in 1909, which gave free education and housing to orphans and underprivileged children. Then in 1925, 20 years before he died, Milton transferred the majority of his fortune into the Milton Hershey School Trust. He and Kitty were also able to build theaters, recreations and public transportation for their workers in the town that was built around their chocolate factory.

Mean Girls and Freaky Friday’s Mark Waters will direct Hershey, and filming is expected to begin in May. The movie doesn’t have a distributor yet, but the plan is to release it in 2026. Here’s what Waters had to say in an official statement:

Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him. The core of ‘Hershey,’ the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy — the creation of Milton Hershey School. I’m excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now.

We’ll have to wait and see how Hershey does with audiences come next year, but for now, I’m just glad that whoever’s running the Apple TV X account broke out that shot from The Studio to chime in on the announcement. Catch new episodes of the Seth Rogen-led series Wednesdays on the 2025 TV schedule.

TOPICS
Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman

Robert Pattinson Is Being Lined Up For Dune 3, And I Already Have A Good Idea Who He Could Play
Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat and driving a car in Twisters

‘I Was Feeling A Lot Of Things.’ Glen Powell Sweetly Comments On The Viral Video Of Him Getting Emotional At His Sisters’ Wedding
Stephen A. Smith talks about Ja Morant on The Stephen A. Smith Show

As Stephen A. Smith Expresses Willingness To Run For President, I Can’t Stop Thinking About That Pricey Extension He Recently Signed With ESPN
See more latest
Most Popular
Stephen A. Smith talks about Ja Morant on The Stephen A. Smith Show
As Stephen A. Smith Expresses Willingness To Run For President, I Can’t Stop Thinking About That Pricey Extension He Recently Signed With ESPN
Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman
Robert Pattinson Is Being Lined Up For Dune 3, And I Already Have A Good Idea Who He Could Play
Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat and driving a car in Twisters
‘I Was Feeling A Lot Of Things.’ Glen Powell Sweetly Comments On The Viral Video Of Him Getting Emotional At His Sisters’ Wedding
From left to right: a side-by-side of Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton looking serious and Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton looking serious in the 1923 finale.
I Asked 1923’s Brandon Sklenar What It Was Like Walking Out Of A Burning Building With Harrison Ford, And I Can See Why He Compared It To Die Hard And John Wick
Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing in a bedroom looking down seriously.
DC Fans Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Making Alan Ritchson Into Batman With Fan Art
Kathy Bates sits smiling at a table with a drink in front of her in Matlock S1 E7 - &quot;Belly of the Beast.&quot;
Matlock’s Kathy Bates Admits She Tries To Avoid Internet Comments, But One Story From A Fan Is Too Notable Not To Share
Rami Malek in The Amateur.
Critics Have Seen The Amateur, And They Mostly Agree On Rami Malek’s ‘Generic’ Revenge Thriller
meghan markle on with love, meghan
Meghan Markle's 'Sussex' Last-Name Correction With Mindy Kaling Went Viral. How She's Avoiding Gaffes Like These Now
Ben Whishaw as Q standing in front of a large computer screen in Skyfall
A New Bond 26 Rumor Has Surfaced, And I'd Like To See This Happen As Much As That Christopher Nolan Report
Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3 finale.
Jason Isaacs Really Stuck It To Duke After All That White Lotus Backlash