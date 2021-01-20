How Jurassic World: Dominion Will Connect To Netflix's Camp Cretaceous

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic World film franchise has expanded the world created by the original Jurassic Park film trilogy in a big way. While fans wait for the third, but not necessarily the final, installment in the current trilogy, fans will be able to get some Jurassic World fun out of Season 2 of the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The first season took place concurrently with the original Jurassic World, and while we don't really know what Season 2 has in store quite yet, producer, and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, promises that we'll see more connections down the road, including potential connections to Jurassic World: Dominion.
Colin Trevorrow recently spoke with EW and said that, while he's letting the writers of Camp Cretaceous expand that story in their own way, he does promise that the new season, as well as a Season 3, if it happens, will connect to the rest of the franchise, and even the next movie. So fans who want to get a hint of what is to come on the big screen might to be sure to check out the small one. According to Trevorrow...
It's important to me, out of respect for the writers who are continuing to expand and create, to recognize [Camp Cretaceous] as clearly its own story and its own show. But this season — and if we're granted further opportunities to tell the story that we have [in season 3] — will keep weaving in to the larger story and really inform some things, even in Dominion that will connect to discoveries made that I'm really excited about.
With Jurassic World: Dominion not set for release until the summer of 2022 due to the still ongoing release date shuffle brought on by the global pandemic, it's going to be some time before we actually see the brand new movie. But it's possible the new season of the Netflix show might be the best place to give fans of a hint of what's in store for us all when that movie finally does arrive. Of course, exactly how Camp Cretaceous and Dominion will connect is anybody's guess. The fact is that whatever "discoveries" we see in the series might not be that obvious, and we might not actually know what the Netflix show is pointing at until after we see it all play out in the movie.
It will be interesting to see if Camp Cretaceous is given a green light for Season 3, since, with Jurassic World: Dominion so far away, we could get that third season even before we see the film, so the show could actually set up the movie quite nicely if that's what the writers want to do.