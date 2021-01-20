How Jurassic World: Dominion Will Connect To Netflix's Camp Cretaceous

With Jurassic World: Dominion not set for release until the summer of 2022 due to the still ongoing release date shuffle brought on by the global pandemic, it's going to be some time before we actually see the brand new movie. But it's possible the new season of the Netflix show might be the best place to give fans of a hint of what's in store for us all when that movie finally does arrive. Of course, exactly how Camp Cretaceous and Dominion will connect is anybody's guess. The fact is that whatever "discoveries" we see in the series might not be that obvious, and we might not actually know what the Netflix show is pointing at until after we see it all play out in the movie.