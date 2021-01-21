How Olivia Wilde Handled Online Trolls Who Were Harassing Her For Dating Harry Styles

With Don’t Worry Darling back into the swing of its production schedule (cameras began rolling last October), it’s a fair move, as Olivia Wilde is hard at work delivering her thrilling follow-up to the critically acclaimed Booksmart. Though, as Wilde is also working with Harry Styles on that same set, limiting those who can offer feedback is a great way to keep the trolls at bay. It’s also a pretty awesome way to enforce some special rules that Olivia Wilde adheres to on the sets of her films; because you can’t chew out the haters if you can’t see them in the first place.