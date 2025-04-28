Travis Kelce Apparently Went Hard With The 'Unfollow' Button Amidst Taylor Swift Maybe Getting Involved In The It Ends With Us Lawsuits

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in regard to It Ends with Us is still in flux months after the former collaborators filed suits against each other. All the while, others in their orbit have been caught in the crosshairs, so to speak. One such person is Taylor Swift, whose friendship with Lively has been discussed heavily as of late. It’s been reported that Swift may be subpoenaed as part of the case. Amid that, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, apparently unfollowed someone else who’s linked to this ongoing situation.

It would seem that Travis Kelce has opted to no longer follow Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s husband, on social media. According to TMZ, Reynolds’ name no longer appears when one searches his name under the list of people Kelce follows on Instagram. For his part, Reynolds is still following the Kansas City Chief tight end. Someone who apparently isn’t following Kelce now, however, is Lively, who’s still following the “Wildest Dreams” singer. As for the songstress, she’s not following her boyfriend, Lively or Reynolds.

All in all, this represents an intriguing development, given how tight the quartet have seemingly been over the past few years. The Age of Adaline actress has hit up a few Chiefs games alongside Taylor Swift, including a Super Bowl. During those outings, the two typically live it up in luxury suites that are quite pricey. Ryan Reynolds’ theoretical relationship with Travis Kelce is a bit more undefined. However, in October 2023, Reynolds went viral for attending a game alongside his wife, Swift and some of his Deadpool & Wolverine peeps.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal back-and-forth began in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint against her director and co-star for allegedly committing sexual harassment on the set of IEWU. She also alleged that Baldoni and his PR team launched a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the claims and, months later, Lively filed suit against him and his production company, Wayfarer Studios for the same claims made in her complaint. Baldoni then countersued Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more for $400 million on the grounds of purported defamation, extortion and other reported offenses.

Taylor Swift became wrapped up in the situation this past January, around which point she was mentioned in Justin Baldoni’s filing. She was allegedly present when Baldoni had a meeting to discuss the It Ends with Us script with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. As of late, it’s been reported that Swift doesn’t want to be involved, and there’s been speculation regarding the state of her friendship with Lively. In the past few days, it’s been reported that Lively and Swift are good, and that may ward off anyone hoping to be BFFs with Swift.

As for Travis Kelce, he’s been keeping a low profile since the Super Bowl, during which his Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Insiders have since claimed that both Kelce and the “Willow” singer have been trying to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. These recent developments would seemingly hamper those alleged efforts. On top of that, Taylor Swift is being sued for $30 million by a poet who’s been attempting to serve her for alleged copyright infringement.

The social media updates are worth making note of but, ultimately, there are a lot of unknown variables at play here. Until any official clarity is provided, one can only speculate on the integrity of the Swift/Lively friendship and whether Kelce truly is trying to steer clear of Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid the Justin Baldoni case.