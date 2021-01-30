The Sting and 8 Other Crime And Heist Movies That Are Due For A Remake

The Sting

The Sting, like Ben-Hur, is a best picture-winning film, earning its Oscar for 1973. This story of two grifters who come together to pull off a massive con won seven Oscars in total, including for director George Roy Hill, and starred Robert Redford (who was nominated for Best Actor) and Paul Newman. If you haven’t seen it, think of it as a period-piece Ocean’s Eleven (that actually should be the pitch if anyone attempted to do a remake of The Sting).

What makes The Sting so ripe for a remake is that the original has great moments and the cache of being a Best Picture winner, but it’s not among the most easily recalled, especially among today’s audiences. As a result, using David S. Ward’s award-winning screenplay as a jumping off point, you can honor the original while bringing a unique perspective - ideal qualities to have in any remake.

Laughs and a great heist did wonder for the Ocean’s franchise, and it could definitely work again here.