Bad News For The King’s Man And Bob’s Burgers As More Movie Delays Come

However, the biggest news has to be the state of the Bob's Burgers movie. Previously set for April 9, the movie has been pulled from the Fox schedule entirely. No further details are given beyond the film being "unset," so why the movie wasn't simply given a new date later in the year is unclear. Of course, the fact that the movie is no longer on the release calendar can't help but cause one to draw conclusions. It could be that there are no longer plans for the Bob's Burgers movie to get a theatrical release. We could see the movie debut on Hulu, or even possibly Disney+ instead of in theaters. If that were to happen that announcement would likely come from the streaming side of the company, which would be why we're only getting half the story here.