Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases Importance Of Multiverse In Phase Four And Beyond

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange (2016)

MCU fans know that the carefully woven world of its characters is the key to its success. We’ve watched the narrative develop over the years, across multiple franchises, wondering how it would all play out in the long run. Kevin Feige may not have all the answers for us yet - at least not ones he’s willing to share - but he is making it clear that the multiverse will play an important role in Marvel’s Phase Four.

Marvel has definitely diversified the way it brings its stories to fans. While much of the MCU used to be confined to feature-length films, there’s a new wave of Marvel TV series that are expanding its narrative in bold ways. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV, Kevin Feige made it clear that the next phase of the MCU will do more than just that -- it will lead the franchise more definitively down the path of the MCU multiverse:

The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly. There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way.

It will be interesting to see what connections Kevin Feige is referring to -- and whether we’ve already seen some of them. We already know that the events of WandaVision will directly tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as will the events of Spider-Man 3. but he seems to be keeping his comments pretty vague, which could mean there’s even more.

Kevin Feige’s comments on the development of the MCU multiverse are especially intriguing since some, including Zack Snyder, have argued that the MCU’s narrative is much more linear than a multiverse approach would suggest. It’s true that, given their past narrative approach, introducing this new element will take some work.

Still, after series like WandaVision, it’s hard to argue that Marvel isn’t heading toward more experimental storytelling. Casting rumors about Spider Man 3 have also made it clear that the MCU is entering a new era that may feel much different than what we’re used to.

Opening up the MCU multiverse could present a ton of exciting new stories for longtime fans to enjoy. It means we’ll likely see characters from other franchises, like X-Men and Deadpool, enter the fray. It could also lead to some backlash, if they choose to use the multiverse to retcon previous narrative decisions. Regardless of how it plays out and what it means for the MCU on the whole, there’s one thing that’s abundantly clear: the multiverse is happening.

Up Next

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster Is Kinda Scary
More From This Author
Why The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Was Hesitant To Work On The Disney+ Show television 4h Why The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Was Hesitant To Work On The Disney+ Show Erik Swann
James Spader And 6 Veteran Marvel Actors Who Should Return For Disney+'s What If television 18h James Spader And 6 Veteran Marvel Actors Who Should Return For Disney+'s What If Erik Swann
Wait, Is Eternals Bringing Back A Key MCU Character? news 20h Wait, Is Eternals Bringing Back A Key MCU Character? Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
How Former America’s Most Wanted Host John Walsh Feels About The Fox Revival TBD How Former America’s Most Wanted Host John Walsh Feels About The Fox Revival Rating TBD
Super Bowl 2021: What To Know About Super Bowl LV TBD Super Bowl 2021: What To Know About Super Bowl LV Rating TBD
Mark Hamill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Star Wars-Inspired Bernie Sanders Memes TBD Mark Hamill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Star Wars-Inspired Bernie Sanders Memes Rating TBD
Sounds Like Supernatural Alum Jared Padalecki Wants To Play Sam Winchester Again Someday TBD Sounds Like Supernatural Alum Jared Padalecki Wants To Play Sam Winchester Again Someday Rating TBD
What The Joker Cast Is Doing Next, Including Joaquin Phoenix TBD What The Joker Cast Is Doing Next, Including Joaquin Phoenix Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information