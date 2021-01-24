Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Shares His Thoughts On Calls To Release The Ayer Cut

In both David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, Joel Kinnaman plays the pivotal role of Rick Flag. He hasn’t held back on his feelings about the original film -- and how he, like fans and critics, felt it could have been much better. So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that he’s got some feelings about the potential of Suicide Squad following in the Snyder Cut’s footsteps. When asked if he thinks an Ayer Cut would be a good idea, he said: