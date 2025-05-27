Nathan Fillion Talks About How The DCU Creative Team Decided On Green Lantern’s Hairstyle, And Explains Why He Was Always ‘Team Bowl Cut’
It was a bold choice, but the right one.
After voicing Hal Jordan in various direct-to-video animated DC movies, including those within the DC Animated Movie Universe timeline, Nathan Fillion will soon be seen bringing another Green Lantern life. The Castle actor is appearing in James Gunn’s Superman as Guy Gardner, who was the second human to become a member of the Green Lantern Corps in the comics. Guy is also known for his brash personality and occasionally sporting a distinctive hairstyle. Regarding the latter, Fillion opened up about how the bowl cut was decided upon for the character’s DCU depiction.
Make no mistake, Fillion was very much “Team Bowl Cut” when the upcoming DC movie was being put together. He stated this while on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, saying the following about what it was like figuring out what kind of wig he’d be wearing on Superman:
Although Guy Gardner has rocked other hairstyles in the comics, his bowl cut from the ‘80s, in particular from his time on the Justice League International, still stands out. So while it may not be the most fashionable look in the 2020s, Nathan Fillion was adamant that the bowl cut be selected, otherwise he feared that there’d be an outcry from fans. Evidently James Gunn, who also co-runs DC Studios, agreed with him, and thus another key DCU decision was made.
However, as already stated, that’s not Fillion’s actual hair being seen in Superman. When Nathan Fillion was asked if he considered growing out his hair, he explained that his current gig on The Rookie prevented him from doing that:
Yeah, I have to agree with him on that. It would be incredibly off-putting for John Nolan to suddenly start arresting criminals with a bowl cut on The Rookie, and a blonde one at that. The wig was a better call, and we’ll be seeing plenty of it. After Superman’s release, Fillion will reprise Guy Gardner alongside Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl and Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord in Peacemaker Season 2, which premieres August 21 on Max. After that, Fillion’s Guy will be back for Lanterns, which is expected to arrive on HBO sometime in early 2026.
Superman flies onto the 2025 movies schedule on July 11. However, you don’t have to wait until then to dive into the DC Universe, as Creature Commandos Season 1 is streaming with a Max subscription.
