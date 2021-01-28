5 Reasons Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Looking Like The Movie I've Been Waiting For Out of The MonsterVerse

Wow. I mean, woooow! That Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer that recently dropped is amazing! As a lifelong Godzilla fan who has seen every Godzilla movie from Toho, as well as the three American Godzilla movies, all I can say is FINALLY! Personally, I have not been a fan of the Legendary Godzilla movies (And the less we speak of the Roland Emmerich Godzilla movie, the better) or the MonsterVerse in general. But this finally looks like the Godzilla I’ve been waiting for. And hey, King Kong’s no slouch, either, but I’ll get to him later.

The fact is, I really feel like no American Godzilla movie has truly captured the spirit of Gojira. Yes, the movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters did have some of my favorite Kaiju in it with Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, and they were fine. But Godzilla himself has just not done it for me for numerous reasons. That said, I have five reasons for why I think this most recent trailer is finally delivering the goods for Godzilla and the MonsterVerse in general. Fingers crossed!