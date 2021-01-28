5 Reasons Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Looking Like The Movie I've Been Waiting For Out of The MonsterVerse

Leave a Comment
Wow. I mean, woooow! That Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer that recently dropped is amazing! As a lifelong Godzilla fan who has seen every Godzilla movie from Toho, as well as the three American Godzilla movies, all I can say is FINALLY! Personally, I have not been a fan of the Legendary Godzilla movies (And the less we speak of the Roland Emmerich Godzilla movie, the better) or the MonsterVerse in general. But this finally looks like the Godzilla I’ve been waiting for. And hey, King Kong’s no slouch, either, but I’ll get to him later.
The fact is, I really feel like no American Godzilla movie has truly captured the spirit of Gojira. Yes, the movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters did have some of my favorite Kaiju in it with Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, and they were fine. But Godzilla himself has just not done it for me for numerous reasons. That said, I have five reasons for why I think this most recent trailer is finally delivering the goods for Godzilla and the MonsterVerse in general. Fingers crossed!
Evil Godzilla!
Here’s the thing about Godzilla. He mostly only comes in two flavors. You have evil Godzilla, who is a force of nature and does not care one iota about human life. This is my favorite Godzilla, and you can find him in films like the 1954 original, The Return of Godzilla in 1984, and Shin Godzilla. Then, you have a sort of anti-hero Godzilla. This is the Godzilla most people are familiar with since he’s usually fighting other monsters like Gigan, Megalon, and of course, King Ghidorah.
But here’s the thing. The tone of evil Godzilla movies is always really dark and foreboding, mostly since he’s killing people. Inversely, the tone for anti-hero Godzilla movies is usually much lighter. But the Legendary Pictures movies have kind of messed up these two tones thus far. Both the 2014 Godzilla movie and Godzilla: King of the Monsters have utilized the very dark tones that are usually associated with evil Godzilla, but for an anti-hero Godzilla, which always felt really off to me. But according to this recent trailer, Godzilla Vs. Kong is making Godzilla the villain right off the bat. The tone from this trailer may look like it’s more suitable for anti-hero Godzilla rather than straight-up villain Godzilla, but I’ve been craving an evil Godzilla in the MonsterVerse from the very beginning. And now, we’ll hopefully get him.
Godzilla Fights In The Daytime
Here’s a big one. I really love Kong: Skull Island. And when it comes to the MonsterVerse, I honestly think it’s the only good movie we’ve gotten thus far. I think a lot of that goes to the fact that you can actually see all of the fights going on in Kong: Skull Island. Because look, these are MONSTER MOVIES, and when I see monster movies, I pay to see monsters SMASHING INTO EACH OTHER. Emphasis on see. In the 2014 Godzilla movie, Godzilla doesn’t even fight until the very end, and it’s in the dark and you can barely see anything. Why? In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the fights are again mostly in the dark. Again, why?!
Are they just being cheap? I don’t know, but it didn’t make any sense to me. I’ve seen plenty of Godzilla fights take place in the daytime. In Shin Godzilla, for instance, most of the destruction takes place in the day. Thankfully, Godzilla Vs. Kong looks to put at least one fight in the day time. Was that really too much to ask?
Truly Worthy Adversaries
One thing I said I wanted to see in this trailer in an earlier article was Mechagodzilla, who is highly rumored. And while there were no shots of him or any other monsters in this trailer, after watching King Kong deck Godzilla right in the face, I kind of don’t even care anymore about any other monsters in this movie. King Kong and Godzilla are worthy enough adversaries on their own.
For those who don’t know, Godzilla already fought King Kong in Godzilla’s third Toho movie, King Kong Vs. Godzilla. But I’m going to be honest with you. That movie kind of sucks. King Kong throws rocks and rolls all over the place like he’s a character in Dark Souls or something. But in Godzilla vs. Kong, the battles look intense. I literally got goosebumps when Kong went through Godzilla’s atomic breath in the trailer. Seriously, I cannot wait for this movie. I simply cannot wait.
True Representation Of Both Godzilla And King Kong
What I really love about this trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong is that it looks like we’re going to get equal representation for both characters in this film. One thing that kind of bugged me in this trailer was that they said something was wrong with Godzilla since he was being destructive (as if that’s not in his nature, which it hasn’t been in this version of the character). So, it appears that we’ll get a full story arc as to why Godzilla is finally acting like, well, Godzilla.
Interestingly, though, was the fact that we’re going to also get some kind of backstory for Kong. According to this trailer, he only listens to this one little girl. In that way, I like the idea of making this a battle between two characters who both get equal screen time. So, this movie will HOPEFULLY be less about the human characters, and more about the monsters themselves. I mean, that’s who we really want to see anyway, right? Godzilla. And King Kong. Their names are right there in the title, aren't they?
Godzilla Vs. Kong Looks Really, Really Fun!
Lastly, and probably most importantly, Godzilla vs. Kong looks really, really fun! Kong: Skull Island was extremely fun. But the two Legendary Godzilla movies were SO boring. Now, look, I understand. Many Godzilla movies move at a very slow pace, and many of them focus more on humans than Godzilla himself. But the Legendary Godzilla movies went overboard with the human characters. This wouldn’t be so bad if I really liked the Godzilla presented in the movies, but I don’t. I think he’s lame and weak.
This movie looks really fun, though! In the end, the overall movie might be a slog like the other two Godzilla movies, and this trailer could just be showing all the intense moments that make up only a tiny fraction of the runtime. But as of right now, this trailer makes the movie look like a lot of fun, and I’m really looking forward to it. Could we perhaps get a Jet Jaguar appearance? I mean, of course we won’t, but a Gaijin Kaiju fan could dream, can’t he?
So, those are five reasons why I’m really hopeful for Godzilla vs. Kong after watching that trailer. But what do you think? Sound off in the poll or in the comments section down below how you feel about this new movie.