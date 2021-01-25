xXx Actress Accuses Fast And Furious Director Of Sexual Assault

In a separate interview Asia Argento says that she did not come forward following the event because she wasn't entirely sure what had happened. However, this is not the first allegation that has been made against Cohen, and the actress says that it was because others have come forward that she decided to do the same. Argento was the female lead in the first xXx film, where she played Yalena, a Russian intelligence agent who had been undercover as the girlfriend of Yorgi, the target of Vin Diesel's character. Diesel's Xander Cage and Yelena end up working together to take down Yorgi.