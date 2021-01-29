Harry Potter: Is It Time For A New Adaptation Of J.K. Rowling's Books? Let's Talk It Out

Earlier this week, it was reported that Warner Bros. was pondering discussions to make a Harry Potter TV series for HBO Max. While this report caught some fans off-guard, it's not terribly surprising. This fantasy franchise is one of the most beloved IPs out there, and there's a lot of corporate interest in returning to J.K Rowling's popular franchise. While it's not yet determined what this TV show will entail, it's possible that this potential series might serve as a television reboot of the famous films, thus returning us to the early days of our boy wizard and his misadventures inside the walls of Hogwarts.

While that's far from official at this point, the prospect isn't off the table either. Should WB decide to do it, they'd be making a TV series that lives in the lofty shadow of this immensely popular film franchise. Is there potential in doing this coming-of-age story once more? Or would it be a huge mistake? Let's weigh the pros and cons of this hypothetical Harry Potter reboot.