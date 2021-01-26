Denzel Washington And Rami Malek’s The Little Things Has Screened, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Denzel Washington returns to the big screen with fellow Academy Award winners Rami Malek and Jared Leto in their new thriller The Little Things. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock, the film focuses on Denzel Washington's Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon and Rami Malek's Sergeant Jim Baxter teaming up to track a serial killer who has been terrorizing the city of Los Angeles. Jared Leto plays the prime suspect, and he has spoken about the similarities between his character, Albert Sparma, and the DC supervillain The Joker from David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

The Little Things debuts in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, and critiques have started to roll in.