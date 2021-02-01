5 Ways Chris Evans Could Return To The MCU Following Avengers: Endgame

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The most straightforward approach Marvel could take to bringing back Chris Evans is by continuing where Endgame left off and including more Old Man Cap to Falcon and the Winter Soldier. At the end of the movie, Steve gave over his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, therefore passing off the torch to Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky. This story will pick up with the upcoming Disney+ series named after the pair as they fight off Zemo.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier align the most closely with Captain America and if there’s one place where a return may be merited, this series could be the right place. It could either be through a guest appearance where Sam and Bucky pay their elderly friend a visit to tie the knots or a flashback that fills in some gaps of the storyline. Old Man Cap seemed quite content to be on his way by the end of the 2019 Avengers film and since the first season has already wrapped and is coming this March. This could be possibly be something being discussed should the show continue.