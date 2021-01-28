What Disneyland Is Doing For Everybody That Just Had Their Annual Passes Canceled

Of course, what they will get in its place is anybody's guess. Expectations are that it will most closely resemble the Flex Pass, an Annual Passport option that required guests to make reservations in advance. Walt Disney World now requires that of all guests and the expectation is that Disneyland will do the same when it reopens. Beyond that, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro has said he doesn't expect the reservation system to go away even once capacity returns to normal, which means reservations would need to be integrated into any future annual pass program at Disneyland.