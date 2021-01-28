Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 Idea Involved Wolverine And Sounds Awesome

Leave a Comment
Prior to the sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney, there were some big plans developing for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, with the studio not only preparing to make a Deadpool 3, but also have him be a key member in a massive X-Force film. Those ideas got interrupted by the merger, and now the projects are presumably going in new directions – but if you've ever wondered what Deadpool 3 would have been about, we can now provide that answer, straight from the Marvel star himself.
Ryan Reynolds has provided this "leak" on his personal Twitter page, using the information to draw attention to a larger cause: namely "honest and healthy discussions around mental health." According to the actor, the unmade sequel would have been a buddy picture featuring Deadpool on a road trip with Wolverine – with specific inspiration for the story taken from the Akira Kurosawa classic Rashomon. Check out his Tweet below (and in case you're wondering, he verified that he's really not lying in a subsequent post):
Seriously, what's not to love about this idea? The great tragedy of Deadpool being made when it was made was that the character's arrival came at a time when Hugh Jackman's run as Wolverine was coming to an end. As a result, the only time we got to see Ryan Reynolds and Jackman on-screen together in their respective roles was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine – and I think the less that's said about that better. Logan and the Australian star's commitment to retire his claws made it seem like the dream of ever seeing a redemption team up was off the table, but apparently Deadpool 3 could have changed that.
Of course, that really makes us wonder: would Hugh Jackman really have played Wolverine once again for the opportunity to be in a buddy movie with Deadpool? Given the very public friendship between him and Ryan Reynolds, one can't eliminate the possibility of it happening. All that being said, Reynolds doesn't actually mention Jackman in his Tweet, so perhaps Deadpool 3 would have been a vehicle (pun intended) to introduce audiences to a new actor playing the character? This news definitely has our brains buzzing.
This concept was presumably dreamt up by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick, who collaborated closely on the first two Deadpool movies – and because of that we can assume that this plot won't be used in the future. It was announced this past November that the upcoming Marvel Studios Deadpool film is being developed by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, best known for their work on Bob's Burgers. That being said, while the upcoming Deadpool 3 may not be a road movie featuring Wolverine, is it now too hard to believe that it still might feature the clawed Canadian Mutant in some capacity. It doesn't seem like it's impossible.
In truth, we really don't know much of anything about Deadpool 3 right now, beyond the people who are making it, as it has not yet been officially placed on the schedule of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. That day is surely coming soon, though, and it's a day that we will celebrate.