Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 Idea Involved Wolverine And Sounds Awesome

Seriously, what's not to love about this idea? The great tragedy of Deadpool being made when it was made was that the character's arrival came at a time when Hugh Jackman's run as Wolverine was coming to an end. As a result, the only time we got to see Ryan Reynolds and Jackman on-screen together in their respective roles was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine – and I think the less that's said about that better. Logan and the Australian star's commitment to retire his claws made it seem like the dream of ever seeing a redemption team up was off the table, but apparently Deadpool 3 could have changed that.