5 Marvel Characters Tom Hanks Would Be Perfect To Play

Did you know that Tom Hanks was once considered to be Michael Keaton’s replacement as the lead in Batman Forever? It is still a little hard to imagine even a ‘90s-era Hanks as the Caped Crusader, but the concept does intrigue me, even if it may seem that his chance to star in a superhero movie has come and gone. However, I would argue that the Marvel movies have a few currently uncasted roles that would be a pretty good fit.

The beloved 64-year-old Toy Story star can play just about any type of character (with two Academy Awards under his belt for 1993’s Philadelphia and Forrest Gump to prove it) and is not afraid to take on every type of genre. Not to mention, the man was strong enough to survive one of the first high profile celebrity cases of Covid-19. Therefore, as far as I am concerned, it seems to me that Tom Hanks would be up for the task of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a future big screen or even small screen installment.