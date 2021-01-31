Why Blake Lively Felt ‘Insecure’ After Giving Birth To Her And Ryan Reynolds’ Third Child

Leave a Comment
Let’s not kid ourselves: being a celebrity parent is probably a completely different experience from being a non-celebrity parent, for a lot of different reasons. That doesn’t mean everything is different, though -- because there are some aspects of becoming a new parent, especially a new mom, that seem to be universal. Just ask Blake Lively, who admitted she struggled with insecurity after giving birth to her third child with Ryan Reynolds.
The celebrity A-listers welcomed their third child in 2019. While they were adjusting to having a new little one in their home, Blake Lively was also adjusting to the postpartum changes to her body -- and it sounds like that wasn’t always easy. Though she’s kept her experiences with her third child pretty low key, not even revealing her name (at least, not on purpose), the actress did open up recently about her struggles after giving birth. She said on her Instagram Story that she struggled to find clothing that she’d feel comfortable in -- and came to a couple of important realizations as a result:
I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit, because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many… It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.
Blake Lively may feel silly for being frustrated with her postpartum body, but she’s speaking to a very real experience that many women have after giving birth. By talking about the insecurities she faced, she’s showing any fans that may have gone through something similar that they are not alone.
It also may serve as a pretty eye-opening anecdote for anyone in the fashion world: if one of the most famous and well-connected women on the planet can’t find post-pregnancy clothes she feels good in, it’s not hard to imagine how many other new mothers feel that way, too.
Blake Lively isn't the only celebrity mom who’s opened up about the realities of life after giving birth. Loren Brovarnik got real about her experience with postpartum depression, while Cameron Diaz has shared what it’s like to raise a newborn in quarantine. All of these stories could be helpful for new parents who wonder if they’re the only ones who are struggling to adjust to the big changes in their lives.
It's nice to see Blake Lively be so candid about her personal struggles, and her willingness to be so open is just another reason why she's such a beloved star in Hollywood.