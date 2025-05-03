What A Lip Reader Says Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Were Talking About Right Before She Took The Stage For Her Time 100 Speech

The last several months have seen Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wrapped up in headlines amid a legal battle involving the film It Ends with Us. As Lively’s back-and-forth with former collaborator Justin Baldoni remained a topic of discussion, the actress herself maintained a relatively low profile. The actress has more recently been stepping back into the spotlight and just gave a speech during the Time100 Gala. Reynolds accompanied her, and a lip reader is now making claims about a chat he and Lively had amid the event.

In April, Blake Lively was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, hence her presence at the gala. During her address, Lively alluded to her legal battle and also said her mother experienced mistreatment by a “work acquaintance.” The star was seated next to her husband before giving her speech, and lip reader Nicola Hickling claims that Reynolds made a relatively direct statement to Lively before she got up to speak:

I should be there, I need to shine right now. You need to understand what I am saying to you right now.

Nicola Hickling also told DailyMail.com that she believes the Age Adaline star told her hubby to “kiss me one more time,” after she put her hand on his cheek. From there, the two reportedly stood up and kissed, with the actress then proceeding to deliver her speech. These supposed comments between the celebrity couple should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as we can’t say with certainty what was said during their intimate conversation.

What is known with complete certainty is that Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni – the director and co-star of It Ends with Us in December 2024. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claimed that he and his PR team launched a smear campaign against her. On the basis of those same allegations, Lively filed suit against Baldoni, who denied the accusations. Baldoni later countersued Lively as well as Ryan Reynolds and others for $400 million over extortion, defamation and more.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s first high-profile public appearance amid the lawsuits came in February, at which point the two attended the SNL50 event in New York. During the show, Reynolds also took part in a bit that seemingly poked fun at his and his wife’s ongoing legal matters. Insiders alleged that Lively was initially “hesitant” to attend but ended up enjoying herself. Nevertheless, due to some negative reception to their outing, Reynolds is allegedly limiting red carpet appearances with his wife.

With that in mind, the Deadpool actor did not accompany his spouse on the red carpet for her 2025 movie release, Another Simple Favor, which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription. She’s been promoting the film alongside her co-stars and, per usual, has been turning heads with her fashion (including that pizza purse). Also, amid rumors of a feud, Lively also sent support to co-star Anna Kendrick.

Days ago, Blake Lively gave her first big interview since the lawsuits began, saying on Late Night with Seth Meyers that so far this year, she’s experienced “the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life.” As it stands, it remains to be seen what’ll become of Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The same can also be said as to whether there’s any kind of tension between her and Ryan Reynolds, based on their conversation at the Time 100 gala. Yet, as far as we know, Reynolds continues to be supportive of Lively during this time.