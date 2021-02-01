Armie Hammer’s Ex Seemingly Made A Subtle Dig After Cannibal Rumors Spread

Leave a Comment
January 2021 was a… peculiar month for actor Armie Hammer, to put it mildly. The Death on the Nile star’s personal life was thrust into the spotlight when graphic sexual messages purportedly from him were leaked to the public. These private communications included Hammer allegedly telling a woman that he was “100% a cannibal” and expressing a desire to drink her blood. Now Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has seemingly thrown a dig at him following the spread of these rumors.
One of Armie Hammer’s most acclaimed films of recent years is Call Me By Your Name, which saw him acting opposite Timothee Chalamet and being directed by Luca Guadagnino. While there were already talk of this trio reuniting someday for a Call Me By Your Name sequel, it was reported last week that Chalamet and Guadagnino are re-teaming for Bones & All, which chronicles a cannibal love story, with Taylor Russell also appearing. When JustJared shared that story on its Instagram page, Elizabeth Chambers commented with the following (via CommentsByCelebs):
No. Words.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation in July 2020 following 10 years of marriage; the actors have two children together. Chambers hasn’t directly commented on the allegations directed at Hammer, but now we have this indirect message on social media to ponder. It had previously been rumored that Hammer and Rebecca co-star Lilly James might have had an affair while the former was still married to Chambers.
It still hasn’t been confirmed if Armie Hammer did indeed send those explicit messages, but they’ve already impacted his career. Hammer was set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the comedy Shotgun Wedding, but he left the movie before production started, saying how in light of the “vicious and spurious online attacks” against him, he couldn’t leave his children for four months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. Shotgun Wedding has since lined up Josh Duhamel to fill the role Hammer once occupied. As of last week, Hammer has also departed the Paramount+ series The Offer, where he was set to play The Godfather producer Al Ruddy.
As far as what projects Armie Hammer does have on the way, as mentioned earlier, he’s appearing in Death on the Nile, the second of Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations centered on detective Hercule Poirot, who the filmmaker also plays. Hammer portrays Simon Doyle, and his costars include Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand and Annette Bening. Before that movie arrives in the fall, Hammer can be seen in the drama Crisis opposite Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly, and he’s also part of the Taika Waititi-helmed sports comedy Next Goal Wins, which doesn’t have a release date yet.
Rest assured, we'll keep you apprised on more updates concerning Armie Hammer's professional and personal lives.