Armie Hammer’s Ex Seemingly Made A Subtle Dig After Cannibal Rumors Spread

It still hasn’t been confirmed if Armie Hammer did indeed send those explicit messages, but they’ve already impacted his career. Hammer was set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the comedy Shotgun Wedding, but he left the movie before production started, saying how in light of the “vicious and spurious online attacks” against him, he couldn’t leave his children for four months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. Shotgun Wedding has since lined up Josh Duhamel to fill the role Hammer once occupied. As of last week, Hammer has also departed the Paramount+ series The Offer, where he was set to play The Godfather producer Al Ruddy.