Christina Haack Shared A Quote And A One-Word Response Following The Contentious Finalization Of Her Third Divorce

It's officially over.

christina hall in christina on the coast
Christina Haack is officially thrice divorced, as a settlement was reached to end her marriage to Josh Hall. The split — which came after the couple had already started filming their new HGTV series The Flip Off for the 2025 TV schedule — was highly contentious. In the aftermath, Haack has shown appreciation for her lawyers and dropped a one-work message alongside a cryptic quote that appears to be pointed at her ex.

Those who tuned in for The Flip Off (available to stream with a Max subscription) got to witness some of the tension between Christina and Josh Hall before they each filed for divorce. It’s hard to say if any of the ice has thawed between the former couple in the 10 months since, as Chrstina (who changed her last name from Hall back to Haack) shared a pretty pointed quote on her Instagram Stories:

instagram stories

The terms of Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s divorce are unknown, but Haack claimed her ex was after “millions” after Hall requested spousal support as well as the rights to any shows or specials that they produced during their marriage for HGTV and/or Discovery.

The triple divorcée just seemed to be glad it’s over, as she thanked her celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser in an Instagram Story that also said (in all caps):

I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance and I’m grateful to have this behind me. I can’t wait to move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings. 🙏❤️

Christina Haack was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and the two continued to work together following their 2016 split. A couple of years after Flip or Flop ended in 2022, the exes reunited for The Flip Off, which had the awkward premise of pitting El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae against Haack and Josh Hall. Things became more awkward when the latter couple split, but the decision was made to continue the show without Hall.

Fans celebrated Josh Hall’s exit and loved how Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa supported Christina Haack. Even Haack’s second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, made an appearance as a guest judge to show love for the mother of his youngest son.

While Christina Haack has found a way to be friendly with her first two exes, it remains to be seen if she will get there with Josh Hall as well. She shares no children with her third ex and, given the HGTV star’s recent social media activity, it sounds like things might still be heated between them, even with both in new relationships.

The Christina on the Coast star started dating businessman Christopher Larocca reportedly around the same time that Josh Hall was connected to model Stephanie Gabrys.

Whatever Christina Haack is referring to in her “Always…” Instagram Story, it’s only a matter of time before we find out — if her quote is proven true, that is.

