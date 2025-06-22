Hailey Bieber Was Just Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Insider Said She Thought Justin’s Actions Were Like ‘Feeding Raw Meat To A Pack Of Lions’

Rumors of marital woes have plagued Justin and Hailey Bieber pretty consistently this year and, despite some efforts to shut down that speculation, the latest evidence could be the most damning. After the couple reportedly got into a huge fight over Father’s Day weekend — leading Hailey to allegedly compare her husband’s actions to “feeding raw meat to a pack of lions” — the Rhode boss was seen Friday without her wedding ring.

Hailey Bieber Steps Out In NYC Sans Wedding Ring

Hailey Bieber added fuel to the fire of all the speculation of trouble in paradise when she was photographed in New York City on June 20 without her wedding ring. Not only was she not wearing the all-important piece of jewelry when she was photographed in a light brown trench coat. However, according to TMZ, the ring was still missing later that same day after she changed into a black leather jacket and jeans.

By Saturday, however, Hailey Bieber was wearing her ring again when she posted a selfie to social media. There are a number of reasons that a person might not be wearing their wedding ring but, when it comes to celebrity relationships (especially those rumored to be on the rocks), this has often proven to be a bad sign.

For example, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were both seen without their wedding bands ahead of their 2023 split, as was Ariana Grande before her divorce from Dalton Gomez. It certainly doesn’t help that the photos come amid much concern about Justin Bieber and an insider’s report that he and his wife recently had a big argument.

Hailey Bieber Is Allegedly Pleading With Justin To Get Help

Justin Bieber has been concerning fans lately with photos involving drugs, arguments with friends and references to his viral confrontation with paparazzi. According to The Sun, the pop star’s wife is among those worried about him, and she is reportedly “beyond furious” with his recent behavior. The couple allegedly fought about his Instagram rant on Father’s Day, according to an insider, who said:

The post really set her off — she told him it was one of the dumbest things he’s ever done like 'feeding raw meat to a pack of lions who want to eat you alive.’ She’s frustrated. She’s trying to help him, but he just keeps shutting her out.

The trade reports that Hailey Bieber knows her husband is struggling, but she doesn’t think he should be airing out his issues on social media. She’s allegedly frustrated that Justin Bieber won’t take her advice and stay off social media to regroup and work on his mental health. She’s apparently heartbroken, and it’s thought that she may be close to making a decision about their relationship if things don’t change. The source continued:

She’s fed up with his childish behaviour and the constant negativity he brings onto himself. She told him to stop being a ‘fucking child’ and to finally start listening to the people who care about him. She wants him to act like a grown man, to be the person his family, his fans, and especially his son can look up to — not this angry, unstable version of himself that’s been showing up lately.

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 just months into their relationship, welcoming Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024. Only time will tell if they’ll overcome this alleged rough patch and whether or not Hailey taking off her wedding ring is indeed a bad sign.